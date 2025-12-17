TRU to Present 'Produce Yourself In 2026: What's New On The New York Festival Scene?'

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

12/19 - Produce Yourself in 2026: What's New on the New York Festival Scene? In the room: Matt Bader and Faith Pasch of the newly launched Manifestival Series, a curated showcase of plays and solo performances produced in tandem with the inaugural season of Matt and Faith's new company Diamond Mesh Inc.; John Chatterton and Jay Michaels of the returning Midtown International Theatre Festival, a favorite NYC showcase for new work that closed in 2017 but is coming back; and Erez Ziv, managing artistic director of Frigid New York and the NYC Fringe Festival, Queerly and other festivals. In the past months we have looked closely at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We now focus on developmental opportunities that are closer to home. Is the festival experience right for you? We'll talk about the intricacies of creating and running a festival, the reasons for being in a festival, managing expectations and getting the most out of this opportunity. Click here to register for the Zoom link.