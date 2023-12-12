TRU to Present 'It's Better In Britain: An American Perspective On The Development Of New Work'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 175 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header.

12/15 - It's Better in Britain: An American Perspective on the Development of New Work. A follow-up to our conversation with UK and Australian producers last month. In the room: Martin Platt and David Elliott of Perry Street Theatricals general management, producers (Tony winners for Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike; also Dames at Sea revival, Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, off-Broadway award winning In the Continuum and an oak tree; Lend Me a Tenor musical in London). London is indeed becoming the place to produce rather than Broadway because of costs. Martin and Dave will talk about two productions which have redirected their efforts to London. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

12/22 - Balancing Act 3: A Second Conversation with Writer/Director Richard Maltby Jr. One of theater's most esteemed lyricists, Richard Maltby (Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever, Big, Baby with composer David Shire; Nick and Nora with composer Charles Strouse) also conceived and directed the only two musical revues to win a Tony Award for Best Musical: Ain't Misbehavin' and Fosse. Does his director side influence his writer side, and vice versa? How does each fulfill his creative goals? He is currenty directing a benefit reading of the Maltby & Shire The Country Wife musical. Can a writer successfully direct his own work? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

12/29 - A Conversation with Cabaret Performer/Producer and Entrepreneur Sue Matsuki. Details to follow.

1/5/24 - Theater and Community: A Conversation with John Malpede, founding artistic director of Los Angeles Poverty Department. Exploring the culture of Los Angeles Skid Row, the Los Angeles Poverty Department creates a space and an opportunity for the residents to tell their own stories in their own voices. Details to follow.

