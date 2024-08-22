TRU to Present 'A Life of Service in the Arts: Tom Viola's Remarkable Journey'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

8/23 - A Life of Service in the Arts: Tom Viola's Remarkable Journey

In the room: Tom Viola, executive director of BroadwayCares/Equity Fights AIDS since 1996, and part of the organization since its inception in 1988. And now planning a well-earned retirement after 36 years of service to the community. He moved to New York from Pittsburgh to be an actor. How did his life take such a ... well ... dramatic turn? How did the scourge of AIDS and the friendship of legendary actress Colleen Dewhurst come together to redirect his life? Did he ever imagine he had the skills to run a huge not-for-profit organization, and where did he find the courage and resources to helm such an immensely important organization that has changed thousands of lives? Does he ever think about acting or his second love, writing? What are his plans for the future? And most importantly, how has a life of service satisfied his innately creative self? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

8/30 - After Grotowski: The Polish (and Trans-European) Theater Scene and Today's Varied Cultural Esthetics

In the room: Norbert Rakowski, writer and director, CEO and artistic director of the JK Opole Theatre, and vice-president of the European Theater Convention, which brings together artists from all over Europe. We will focus on the theater scene in Poland and how opportunities compare to what we have in NY and other US communities, as well as Rakowski's current term in Opole, once the home of legendary Jerzy Grotowski. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

9/6 - Way Way Off-Broadway: The Thriving Philadelphia Theater Scene

In the room: Charles Gilbert, composer, writer, educator and executive director of MusiCoLab; and Barbara Bellman, playright-librettist and the president and co-founder of MusiCoLab, which has been supporting the development of musicals in Philadelphia since 2018. We'll focus on the work and programs of MusiCoLab as well as a broader view of the surprising number of professional theaters and opportunities for theater artists and indigenous homegrown works, plus LORT theater and national tours, university programs and the formidable Philly Fringe, founded in 1997, and now featuring more than 1,000 performances by national, international and Philadelphia-based artists of all disciplines. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

9/13 - Surprise! How Theater Can Pop Up Anywhere in the World and Make an Impact

In the room: Leese Walker, producing artistic director of the Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble, a permanent collective of jazz musicians, modern dancers, and actors formed in 1997. Elements of their art include improvisational, site specific and immersive theater experiences with consciously political intent, always featuring live music, physical theater and modern dance. They are also the pre-eminent company in the US that uses Soundpainting, a universal sign-language developed for live composition with improvisers. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.