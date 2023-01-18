Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRU To Host Community Gathering Via Zoom On How Shutdown Changed The TV And Film Industry

The gatherings explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

Jan. 18, 2023  

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 1/20 - How Shutdown Changed the TV and Film Industry. In the room: Louis Guerra, first assistant director; Jim Bigwood, film and TV producer. We'll look at the unexpected production challenges of shutdown, and the need to acquire new skills, as well as how shutdown pushed streaming into the spotlight and helped it gain greater significance and stature so that it now competes with theatrically released films in the major awards. We'll also include comparisons with the theater industry, and the differences in their business models, job descriptions and hierarchies. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Upcoming:

Friday 1/27 - Something British Our Way Comes: Meet a Key UK Player. In the room: Louis Hartshorn of UK's Hartshorn-Hook Productions, a theater and live entertainment group of companies, producing world-class immersive as well as traditional theater and providing services to the live entertainment industry. Having produced over 100 productions since 2007, with an emphasis on immersive, site-specific and musical works, Louis Hartshorn is about to make his mark on the New York theater scene. Hear about his soon-to-open immersive Great Gatsby transferring from a successful run in London, as well as his company's efforts to create new off-Broadway venues, and new opportunities. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Friday 2/3 - Music to Your Ears: More Opportunities for Development. In the room: Cate Cammarata, literary manager of TRU and founder of CreateTheater.com and host Bob Ost talk about upcoming programs for the development of new works for the musical theater. TRU continues offering a musical feedback lab with dramaturgical guidance and new financial support for writers, as well as looking forward to the live return of the TRU Voices Musicals Series. CreateTheater.com offers development programs and a New Works Festival. And most of all, they both offer communities you can be a part of. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



Related Stories
Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
The new season will star Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. Check out the new photos now!
VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apples DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
Atlantic Theater Company Extends CORNELIA STREET Photo
Atlantic Theater Company Extends CORNELIA STREET
Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced an extension for the world premiere musical Cornelia Street. The production, which will begin performances this Friday, January 20th and open on Tuesday, February 14th, will now play through Sunday, March 5th, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases THELMA & LOUISE Broadway Musical Photo
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases THELMA & LOUISE Broadway Musical
Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel KnightVideo: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel Knight
January 18, 2023

Choreographer JaQuel Knight, known already for his iconic work in the music industry, will make his Broadway debut with the show. What moves him? He explains in this video.
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next MonthSIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month
January 18, 2023

Think you have what it takes to be one of the queens of Six? The musical will host an open casting call in Nashville next month! Learn more about how to attend here!
Flashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIMEFlashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIME
January 18, 2023

25 years ago today, on January 18, 1998, Ragtime opened on Broadway at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre). We're looking back on the beloved musical with video clips from its Broadway past!
Video: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALVideo: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
January 18, 2023

Watch Aaron Tveit make his entrance as he returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway!
New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next MonthNew Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month
January 18, 2023

The National Tour of Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members beginning next month!
share