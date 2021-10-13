TRU Community Gathering The Road To Success: Building Your Brand and Touring Your Show

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 70 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

10/15 -The Road to Success: Building Your Brand and Touring Your Show

In the room: Quinn Lemley, star of Burlesque to Broadway and The Heat Is On!, a life in concert celebrating Rita Hayworth currently at Don't Tell Mama in NYC, host of the virtual TV show Secrets of the Stage on MNN and director/co-producer of Rebel Rebel The Many Lives of David Bowie, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Wall and co-producer of The Ultimate Queen Celebration. We'll talk about creating a successful touring show, and how she has kept fans and built a following for over a decade, touring across the US and Canada in first-class performing arts centers. Did shutdown affect her brand and her bookings? Has her virtual presence helped her maintain her brand? And how did she use it to stay in touch with audiences for the last 18 months? Visit https://truonline.org/events/quinn-lemley/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING: Friday 10/22 (5:00pm) - The Art of Performance: How a Concert Pianist Interprets and Portrays Ideas. In the room: Beth Levin, an American classical pianist who studied with Rudolph Serkin, devoted to the highly expressive and demanding repertoire of Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin, Brahms, Rachmaninoff and Ravel, as well as to the work of leading modernists. Come hear why she thinks acting and making music have deep connections.Visit https://truonline.org/events/beth-levin/ to register and receive the zoom link.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-eight-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.