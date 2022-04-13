TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom - Reaching Across: Revisiting The Post-Pandemic London Theater Scene

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 4/15 - Reaching Across: Revisiting the Post-Pandemic London Theater Scene. In the room: Chris Grady, producer, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, staunch networker; others tba. We'll hear about current initiatives to foster stronger ties among producers, with a focus on international collaborations that generate opportunities to find what connects us all as human beings. Plus a dive into the differences in producing here in the US versus UK, and the variables in reopening theater. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/london-theater-scene/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 4/22 - Politics and Art: Current Efforts to Revitalize Live Performance in New York. In the room: Erik Bottcher, councilperson for New York City's 3rd district (Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Greenwich Village, West SoHo, Hudson Square, Times Square, Garment District, Flatiron, Upper West Side); and Julie Menin, councilperson for NYC's 5th district (Upper East Side's Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, El Barrio in East Harlem), former NYC commissioner of Media and Entertainment. Why has America been slow to actively support our cultural voice? What is New York doing to support the return of theater and what are the most effective channels to go through to initiate necessary changes? And how are a politician's well-meaning goals affected by the realities of the political world? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/politics-and-art-2/.

Friday 4/29 - Thinking in Zoom: Adjusting to (and Conquering) a Hybrid Medium. In the room: writer David Beardsley (Every Creeping Thing), writer John Busser (Obstacle), writer James McLindon (The First Anti-Vaxxers), writer Kristy Thomas (Only Black), writer Ian Patrick Williams (Slave Trade). A zoom reading can be as simple as talking heads in frames, but what do you do when you need to generate the sense of a real production with interaction and production values, and still adhere to the restrictions of shutdown? What was it like having to think in film terms? What was lost, what was gained? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/thinking-in-zoom-2022/.

Check back at our web page for the 2022 schedule: https://truonline.org/tru-community-gathering/