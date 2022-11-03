TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom - Business, Not As Usual: New Ways

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 11/4 - Business, Not As Usual: New Ways of Looking at Your Career. In the room: Emileena Pedigo, CEO and Founder of The Show Goes On, building supportive environments to develop, incubate, showcase, and launch creative expression using #AnotherWay; and Michael Roderick, founder and CEO of Small Pond Enterprises, a consulting company and educational resource for solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs who want to accelerate the success of their business, with an emphasis on your Referable Brand. Meet two valued TRU alums who found their own paths to success by helping others find theirs. They'll share their philosophies about art and business, how they developed their coaching methods and how they help artists and others to see the world in a new light and push past the roadblocks. What are some of their most gratifying success stories? Have their methods - and the world - changed since they started doing this work? How did they respond to shutdown, and has the pandemic taught them lessons they have brought into their work?

