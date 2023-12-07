TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Is Now Available for Licensing

Trevor is based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 short film of the same name

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Is Now Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Trevor: The Musical is now available for licensing.

With book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, the musical Trevor is based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 short film of the same name directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, and with an original screenplay by Celeste Lecesne.

It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor: The Musical is about living your best life with a ton of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.

The musical had its world premiere at The Writers Theatre in Chicago and made its Off-Broadway debut in 2021.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, “Since announcing MTI's representation of Trevor, the interest in this funny and moving show where young performers have the opportunity to play young characters has been incredible. The authors have also tailored the material to make it accessible to a variety of ages and the messages of being true to oneself are more relevant than ever."

“We are so thrilled that Trevor is now available through MTI to be enjoyed by audiences and performers alike,” said the show’s authors Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis.  Our process in creating the show was a labor of love; deeply personal but inspiringly universal in its resonance.  We can’t wait for Trevor’s joyful spirit of love and acceptance to be witnessed and shared by more and more people in need of its message. 

Visit the MTI show page for more information. International restrictions apply.

Filmed Version on Disney+

A filmed version of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production Trevor: The Musical is available on Disney+.

About the Trevor Project

In 1998, director Peggy Rajski brought fellow filmmakers Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne together to found The Trevor Project, a 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention hotline for lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: RED BUCKET FOLLIES Raises $4,553,203 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Photo
Photos: RED BUCKET FOLLIES Raises $4,553,203 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

An exultant and effervescent Red Bucket Follies returned after a four-year, pandemic-induced hiatus to celebrate six weeks of enthusiastic and dedicated fundraising. The star-studded variety show, performed December 4 and 5, 2023, honored 46 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. See photos from the show below!

2
BROADWAY SESSIONS Annual All Star Holiday Show Returns With Patrick Page and More, Decembe Photo
BROADWAY SESSIONS Annual All Star Holiday Show Returns With Patrick Page and More, December 7

​​​​​​​Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns Thursday night, December 7th at The Green Room 42 with the annual All Star Holiday Show!

3
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez has signed on to star in a big screen adaptation of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's 1993 Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

4
David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digests AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Photo
David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon Award

David Rockwell, the Tony Award-winning designer, has been named to Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall of Fame and honored with Interior Design's first-ever Icon Award.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: RED BUCKET FOLLIES Raises $4,553,203 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSPhotos: RED BUCKET FOLLIES Raises $4,553,203 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
BROADWAY SESSIONS Annual All Star Holiday Show Returns With Patrick Page and More, December 7BROADWAY SESSIONS Annual All Star Holiday Show Returns With Patrick Page and More, December 7
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film AdaptationJennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon AwardDavid Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon Award

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
ALADDIN

Recommended For You