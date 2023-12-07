Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Trevor: The Musical is now available for licensing.

With book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, the musical Trevor is based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 short film of the same name directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, and with an original screenplay by Celeste Lecesne.

It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor: The Musical is about living your best life with a ton of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.

The musical had its world premiere at The Writers Theatre in Chicago and made its Off-Broadway debut in 2021.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, “Since announcing MTI's representation of Trevor, the interest in this funny and moving show where young performers have the opportunity to play young characters has been incredible. The authors have also tailored the material to make it accessible to a variety of ages and the messages of being true to oneself are more relevant than ever."

“We are so thrilled that Trevor is now available through MTI to be enjoyed by audiences and performers alike,” said the show’s authors Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis. Our process in creating the show was a labor of love; deeply personal but inspiringly universal in its resonance. We can’t wait for Trevor’s joyful spirit of love and acceptance to be witnessed and shared by more and more people in need of its message.

Visit the MTI show page for more information. International restrictions apply.

Filmed Version on Disney+

A filmed version of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production Trevor: The Musical is available on Disney+.

About the Trevor Project

In 1998, director Peggy Rajski brought fellow filmmakers Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne together to found The Trevor Project, a 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention hotline for lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).