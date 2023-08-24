TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES Comes to Open Jar Studios

The premiere is set for August 24.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

On August 24, Ryan Scott Oliver's new musical folk horror, Tomorrow, the Island Dies will be presented for the first time in an intimate presentation at Open Jar Studios to an invited audience.

A commission from Samford University, the musical tells the story of “Widow Clack, 18 and pregnant, who lives an exiled life running a lighthouse with her brother on a storm-crushed island set to be uninhabited in two days. When a young man is found dead on the beach, the remaining collection of young adults (left to make final preparations for the abandonment) combust into dangerous accusations leading to devastating division and ultimately, death. When a final, unexpected storm impacts the island, can Widow save the villagers from themselves?” 

Joshua Zecher-Ross music directs a cast featuring Shelby Acosta (1776), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Connor Bailey, Tristan Caldwell, Caitlin Doak, Nicole DeLuca, Robin Dunavant, Charlie Fusari, Michael Jayne Walker, Jack Murphy, Isa Rodriguez, Grace Ellis Solomon and Jess Vanek.

The musical will also be featured in a workshop presentation in November at Marymount Manhattan College directed by Jason Gotay, and in a developmental production at Samford University directed by Chelsea Reynolds.

Ryan Scott Oliver is a Kleban Prize, Rodgers, and Larson Award-winning composer and lyricist. He was called “the future of Broadway… a major new voice in musical theatre” (Entertainment Weekly). He wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; We Foxes; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; and others, and is also the winner of New Musicals Awards from Weston Playhouse, Pace University, and the recipient of commissions from Disney Theatricals, Universal Theatricals, Broadway Across America and others, plus a Lortel Award Nomination as well as numerous fellowships, residencies and ASCAP awards. Select upcoming: the commissions Party of the Century. @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

Tomorrow… is presented as part of Actor Therapy New Work's inaugural fall season. ATNW, in partnership with Actor Therapy (Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver, co-founders) and Very Intense Productions, will develop musicals, plays and more by Actor Therapy faculty, students, and underrepresented writers, putting on full 29-hour readings, subsidized concerts, and work sessions (table readings, music/score development, etc.). Cast members will come from both inside the Actor Therapy student community and out, including established New York professionals.

Other offerings in 2023 from ATNW's inaugural will include a concert presentation of Out: A Queer Songbook by Jaron Barney on Sep. 13, 9:30pm at 54 Below, and an AEA 29-hour reading of Goliath, a new musical with book by Cassidy Layton and music and lyrics by Ethan Carlson, later this fall. The winter and spring new works will be announced in early 2024.

Casting opportunities and calls for submissions for writers looking to have their work developed in the program will arrive on Actor Therapy's social media and website, www.actortherapynyc.com.

 



