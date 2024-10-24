Video: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses New Scenes in THE PIANO LESSON Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Samuel L. Jackson is shedding light on the upcoming film adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. The actor visited Good Morning America this week and discussed the difference between Wilson's original material and what is on display in the film. Jackson reprises his Tony-nominated role of Doaker Charles in The Piano Lesson movie, which has been adapted by Malcolm Washington.

"The play is three hours long... [Washington] added stuff to expand the play, so you have to edit it down and fill in the gaps with real things," he explained. "When they talk about their truck breaking down onstage, people have to visualize it. Now, you see it. Or, when they talk about going to a white neighborhood to sell watermelon, [now they do it in the film]." Jackson also shared a short clip from the film, which can be seen as part of the interview.

Before appearing in the recent revival and new film, Jackson originated the role of Boy Willie (played here by John David Washington) at Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987. He has said, however, that he didn't give his co-star any advice for the part, per a request from his wife.

Also in the interview, Jackson shared that he feels it's important to have a range of experiences as an actor. "I always imagined that I could do theatre, TV, and film." He was recently honored for his prolific career on the stage and screen at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit.

The Piano Lesson is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington in his feature directorial debut. From Oscar-nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins. Potts, John David Washington, Fisher, and Jackson all reprise their roles from the 2022 Broadway revival, which broke records becoming the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway. The movie will receive a limited theatrical release on November 8 and be available to stream on Netflix on November 22.

In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson has won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award, and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.