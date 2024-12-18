TITANIQUE to Premiere in Paris at the Théâtre du Lido in April 2025

The musical comedy will begin performances at the Théâtre du Lido on the Champs-Élysées on April 24, 2025.
Titanique will continue its global trek in 2025, with the musical premiering in Paris this April. Presented by Jean-Luc Choplin, the musical comedy will begin performances at the Théâtre du Lido on the Champs-Élysées on April 24, 2025. The original, Off-Broadway production, currently running at The Daryl Roth Theatre, recently celebrated its 1000th Performance.
Paris will mark the sixth city to host a production of the hit musical since it first voyaged into international waters in September 2024 with the Australian premiere at The Grand Electric in Sydney. In October, the show marked its Canadian debut in Montréal (24 km from Céline Dion’s hometown of Charlemagne!) at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from October 27–November 24, 2024, followed by an engagement at Toronto’s CAA Theatre from December 3, 2024–January 12, 2025. A London production, co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison, debuted at the Criterion Theatre in the West End on December 9, 2024, and will open on January 9, 2025. A Chicago production is set for March 2025 at the Broadway Playhouse, followed by this Paris debut in April 2025.
The Paris production will be directed by the musical’s co-creator and original director Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), and feature the show’s original Scenic Design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, Costume Design by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Paige Seber, Sound Design by Lawrence Schober, Wig Design by Tommy Kurzman, and prop design by Eric Reynolds.
The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique continues is award-winning run in NYC at The Daryl Roth Theatre. When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.
