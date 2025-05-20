TITANIQUE and More Announced for 92NY Celebrates Pride 2025

Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey celebrate their new memoir So Gay For You on June 3 and a farewell celebration with Titanique's cast and creators on June 9.
92NY will celebrate Pride with new events in June and free archived talks featuring The L Word's Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey celebrating their new memoir So Gay For You on June 3 and a farewell celebration with Titanique's cast and creators on June 9.
Join Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig for a special night celebrating, So Gay For You, an intimate, hilarious memoir of art, friendship, queerness, and found family, in conversation with former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Kate and Leisha share behind-the-scenes stories from the iconic set of The L Word, and the evening includes audience Q&A, and special guests. Each ticket includes a signed copy of the book, and VIP tickets offer an exclusive photo op with Kate and Leisha.
Join the cast and creators of the hit Off-Broadway musical Titanique for a special farewell performance from the beloved show, followed by a conversation moderated by People's Dave Quinn. Titanique , the musical comedy sendup of James Cameron's epic blockbuster featuring songs by Celine Dion, has had audiences in stitches since it premiered in 2022. Cranking the campy fun up to 11, shattering the fourth wall, and with plenty of improvisation, the show has been a hit with critics and audiences alike — and now in its final performances, creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli have returned to the show for one last bon voyage. Following a special performance from the show in celebration of Pride Month, hear Rousouli, Pope, Marshall, and Price discuss the show's genesis — its madcap spirit, the unexpected pleasures of Celine Dion's music, stories from backstage, and more.
Enjoy more than 60 free talks from 92NY's archives spanning decades, recently refreshed with appearances from 2024/2025 including: Kate McKinnon; Trammell Tillman; Mid-Century Modern's Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer & Nathan Lee Graham; Survival of the Thickest's Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith & Peppermint; Kara Swisher and more. Plus, don't miss talks from Stephen Sondheim, Truman Capote, Mary Oliver, Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, Ryan Murphy, Anderson Cooper, the Queens from RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, Terrence McNally, Wanda Sykes, Tony Kushner, Joel Grey, Ben Platt, Susan Sontag, and many more.
