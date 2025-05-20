TITANIQUE and More Announced for 92NY Celebrates Pride 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



92NY will celebrate Pride with new events in June and free archived talks featuring The L Word's Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey celebrating their new memoir So Gay For You on June 3 and a farewell celebration with Titanique's cast and creators on June 9.

***In Person***

KATE MOENNIG AND LEISHA HAILEY IN CONVERSATION WITH KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: SO GAY FOR YOU

Tue, Jun 3, 7:30 pm, from $48

Join Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig for a special night celebrating, So Gay For You, an intimate, hilarious memoir of art, friendship, queerness, and found family, in conversation with former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Kate and Leisha share behind-the-scenes stories from the iconic set of The L Word, and the evening includes audience Q&A, and special guests. Each ticket includes a signed copy of the book, and VIP tickets offer an exclusive photo op with Kate and Leisha.

***In Person***

Mon, Jun 9, 7 pm, from $35

Join the cast and creators of the hit Off-Broadway musical Titanique for a special farewell performance from the beloved show, followed by a conversation moderated by People's Dave Quinn. Titanique , the musical comedy sendup of James Cameron's epic blockbuster featuring songs by Celine Dion, has had audiences in stitches since it premiered in 2022. Cranking the campy fun up to 11, shattering the fourth wall, and with plenty of improvisation, the show has been a hit with critics and audiences alike — and now in its final performances, creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli have returned to the show for one last bon voyage. Following a special performance from the show in celebration of Pride Month, hear Rousouli, Pope, Marshall, and Price discuss the show's genesis — its madcap spirit, the unexpected pleasures of Celine Dion's music, stories from backstage, and more.