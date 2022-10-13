TITANIQUE Transfers To The Daryl Roth Theatre Next Month

The world premiere run of Titanique - the Off-Broadway musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion - will transfer to a bigger theater in downtown Manhattan, the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. Performances at current venue, The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.), will continue through Sunday, November 13, and the first performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) will be Sunday, November 20 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 19, 2023.

"Titanique is the show of dreams," says Producer Eva Price. "This musical has captivated audiences in a way I've never seen before-and the audiences, in turn, have catapulted it into a true smash hit Celine-derella story. While we will miss our partners at The Asylum and the shutdown Gristedes above (RIP!), The Daryl Roth Theatre is a stunning space, with its own lore. This new lifeboat is ready to take on all who have been clamoring to board!"

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

The current cast is led by co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed") as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Mike Millan (As You Like It at the Delacorte) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, Ken Wulf Clark (Jagged Little Pill) as Cal, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis) as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Brad Greer round out The Acting Company. Original cast member John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) returns to the role of Cal on October 25. Desiree Rodriguez (Kiss My Aztec!) begins performances as the Unsinkable Molly Brown on Tuesday, October 18.

Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue ("RuPaul's Drag Race", Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell.

Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Hair and Make-up Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award and had BuzzFeed praising Titaniqueas "a hilarious spin on the Oscar-winning film" and "a musical you can't miss." With "hysterical show-stopping musical numbers that had the audience on their feet...this 'musical shit show' is full of Céline Dion numbers and pop cultural references that bring joy and laughter!" Legendary Village Voice writer Michael Musto declared "You'll Love Titanique! The musicality is superb. This cast is as adept at belting Céline songs as they are at funny Carol-Burnett-Show-but-dirtier shtick. The sizzling Mindelle knows every Céline swoop-and the jokes never hit an iceberg either!" Upon the show's Off-Broadway premiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, "very funny! This 'Titanique' Musical Finds Its Sea Legs.... Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, in this camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasing absurdity." Rachel Handler of Vulture wrote,"Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don't Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukebox fantasia!" People Magazine declared the show "Hilarious! Titanique is the funniest musical playing in New York City right now! This laugh-out-loud parody breathes joyful comedy into the love story of the film."

Originally scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 25, 2022, Titanique has extended twice, and will play through November 13 at The Asylum Theatre prior to opening at Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20. Tickets are available from $58-$140, visit www.titaniquemusical.com.