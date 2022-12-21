TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Mark Evans and Drag Race Star Rosé Join the Cast

The world premiere run of Titanique - the irresistibly funny and irreverent Off-Broadway musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion - will extend its limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) through May 14, 2023.



Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire) joins the company as Cal on December 24, following John Riddle's final performance on December 23. "Drag Race" star Rosé (Ross McCorkell) joins the company as "Victor Garber" on January 26, 2023. Ken Wulf Clark (Jagged Little Pill) will play the role of Victor Garber in the interim, following Frankie Grande's final performance on December 22.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, following two sold-out extensions of its Off-Broadway premiere engagement at the Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022.

The cast currently stars co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Jack, alongside Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Desireé Rodriguez ("FBI", "New Amsterdam") as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Donnie Hammond, and Kristina Walz round out The Acting Company.

Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue ("RuPaul's Drag Race", Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell.

Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.