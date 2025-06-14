TIERS: A ROCK N ROLL LOVE STORY Concert at Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present a concert of songs from the new musical Tiers - A Rock'n'Roll Love Story - music & lyrics by Richard X. Heyman, book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman and RXH. The show will take place at The Green Room 42, located at 570, 10th Avenue (inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor), NYC, on June 23rd, 2025 at 9:30 PM.

"Tiers" is a high-voltage rock musical about youth, heartbreak, and the music that shapes us. The cast includes musical theater talents Van Hughes ("Almost Famous" Bway, "American Idiot" Bway), Bianca Linder, ("Singin' In The Rain", "The Wizard of Oz", "The Addams Family" regional), Ethan J. Miller ("Prayer For The French Republic" Theater J, "The Chosen" 1st Stage), Hannah Papizan ("Vice", "Days of Daisy") and Aaron Ronelle (Madison Square Garden: "The Grinch The Musical", "The Little Mermaid" national tour), backed by Andy Burton (keys, John Mayer, Cyndi Lauper, Little Steven), Brian Delaney (drums, David Johansen, Melissa Etheridge), Andy Resnick (guitar, Richard X. Heyman) and Mike Visceglia (bass, "Kinky Boots" Bway, Suzanne Vega).