THIS IS ME to Embark on Tour

After a sold out Public Reading and a Special Off-Broadway Performance, ´This is Me´ is back starting it's official tour around America. Directed by Award-Winning director Yudelka Heyer, Founder and Artistic Director of Red Soil Productions and written by Barbara Bernardi, this female driven comedy has new cast and creative team members that are excited to join the ride.

'A comedy that shows that who you are as a human being is what defines you, and not how you look or how you were born.'

-Barbara Bernardi, author of ´This is Me´

2018, NEW YORK CITY:

A group of six women from different backgrounds; NATALIA, CAMILLA, BRITTNEY, AUTUMN, ANA and EVE; find themselves at ´THE HAPPY, YOUTH AND FOREVER HEALTH CENTER´ attending a self help group on how to be a proper woman. All led to this place either on false pretenses, confusion, or by force, they try to figure out together who decided that there should be a manual on how to be a "lady". One by one, they start talking about their lives; touching subjects being dealt with nowadays: from unfairness of being a woman at the workplace, harassment in different spaces (public, work, private settings), self love, transitioning from male to female, family values, soulmates, the idea of perfect beauty, to the theory that the image of "the vagina" has been displayed as an ugly monster in the media. By sharing every piece of their souls, and proving that gender is just a form of biological distinction, they start connecting and embracing one another.

But who is in charge at ´The Happy, Youth and Forever Health Center´? And why is a weird loud woman named CLAIRE their only source of communication in there?

"We had a sold out World Premiere Stage Reading show, we came back by popular demand for an Off-Broadway Special Performance. This is a new start for the journey of 'This is Me,' we are excited to keep showing this powerful and hilarious piece"

-Yudelka Heyer, director of ´This is Me´

Cast and creative team is Alumni of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts: Barbara Bernardi, Darby Bixler, Yudelka Heyer, Sydney K. Holts, Ayesha Hughes, Karen Johal, Katherine Lieblang, Gabriela Lopez Hernandez and Maeve O'Haire.

Show dates and Venue:

August 7th to 10th at 7pm, 2019

Mannie Greenfield Theatre at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts

120 Madison Ave.; New York, NY





