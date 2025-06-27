THE WAITING ROOM Premieres at Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Waiting Room, an original one-act play developed and performed by recent graduates of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, will make its Off-Off-Broadway debut this summer as part of Program 18 of the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival.

Written by Eva Gozé, Bárbara Moreno, and Yael Aarts, the play is directed by Gozé and stars all three creators in alternating performances.

Set in a surreal limbo beyond life, The Waiting Room follows Maya, a young woman who finds herself in a mysterious holding space after a fatal car accident. There, she meets a quiet but curious companion assigned to stay with her “as long as she needs.” As their time together unfolds, Maya’s memories begin to resurface—revealing truths about her past and why this particular figure was sent to her.

A poetic, emotionally intimate two-hander, the piece delves into themes of grief, agency, and the haunting echo of choices made too late.

Performance Schedule at Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, NYC):

• July 13 at 2:00 PM (Bárbara Moreno as Companion)

• July 22 at 8:30 PM – Talkback to follow (Yael Aarts as Companion)

• July 30 at 8:30 PM (Bárbara Moreno as Companion)

