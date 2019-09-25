THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY Sets Supporting Cast

Deadline reports that upcoming film "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" has cast Evan Ross, Dana Gourrier, and Erik Laray Harvey in supporting roles. Lee Daniels directs a script by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.

Ross starred on Fox's "Star." Gourrier is known for her performances in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight." Erik Laray Harvey starred on "Luke Cage," and in several off-Broadway productions.

Andra Day will play the title role. Holiday is known for her iconic voice and her hits, including "Strange Fruit," "I'll Be Seeing You," and "God Bless the Child."

Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph round out the cast.

The film chronicles Holiday's career as she was targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair. It will explore Holiday's struggles with addiction, fame and heartbreaking love.

Read the original story on Deadline.





