THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Air on ABC This Weekend For 20th Year
The iconic musical film has been broadcast every December on ABC since 2002.
Rodgers & Hammerstein'sThe Sound of Music will be broadcast on ABC this Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 7/6c. The beloved musical has aired every December on ABC since 2002. Celebrate the Oscar®-winning classic by singing along to popular favorites such as "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going On Seventeen," "The Lonely Goatherd" and, of course, "The Sound of Music."
Throughout the broadcast, viewers are encouraged to follow along with The Sound of Music's Twitter (@SoundofMusic) and Instagram (@SoundofMusic) accounts for trivia and fun facts. They can RSVP to join the official watch party here - and then follow this recipe, created by two-time Food Network champ MacKenzie Smith of Grilled Cheese Social, to create a "Crisp Apple Strudel" butter board. Prep ahead of time and enjoy while watching the film!
In addition, a new video explores the different lyrics that Oscar Hammerstein II tried when writing the iconic title number. Check out the video below!
Based on the real-life von Trapp family, who fled their home to escape the Nazis in 1938, Maria is a young woman who has left the Austrian convent to work for Navy captain Georg Von Trapp. As governess to his seven unruly children, Maria soon finds herself falling for their father.
The Sound of Music stars Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp, Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp, Peggy Wood as Mother Abbess, Anna Lee as Sister Margaretta, Portia Nelson as Sister Berthe, Marni Nixon as Sister Sophia, Daniel Truhitte as Rolfe and Ben Wright as Herr Zeller.
The film was directed and produced by Robert Wise, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehman, adapted from the stage musical with music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
