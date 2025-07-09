THE SOUND OF HER Debuts At The Chain Theater Summer One-Act Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Soul Terrasa Productions will present The Sound of HER, a new one-act play written by Andrea Terrasa and directed by Ran Xia, as part of Chain Theatre’s Winter One-Act Festival.

Starring Andrea Terrasa and Levi Jennings, The Sound of HER follows a sailor who pulls a mysterious woman from the sea. What begins as a rescue unfolds into something deeper—a hypnotic, alluring encounter that blurs the line between desire and danger. This slow-burning, seductive piece invites audiences into the deep.

Performances will take place at the Chain Theatre on Sunday, July 13 at 8:00 PM; Thursday, July 24 at 6:30 PM; and Sunday, July 27 at 8:00 PM.

The production features musical composition and direction by Shane Dittmar, with production design by Andrea Terrasa and Ran Xia.

Use discount code SOUND25 for 25% off tickets. For tickets and more information, visit chaintheatre.org.