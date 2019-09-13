THE SOUND INSIDE Announces TodayTix Rush Policy

THE SOUND INSIDE begins performances tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, with an official opening night set for Thursday, October 17, on Broadway at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The Sound Inside will partner with TodayTix to offer $35 mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp(Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as "Bella" in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival (New York Times "Critic's Pick"). Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design),Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design) and Telsey + Company, William Cantler CSA andKaryn Casl, CSA (Casting).

