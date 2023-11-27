THE SONGS WE WRITE Comes to Word Up Bookshop in Washington Heights

The event is on Friday, December 1 at 7:00pm EST.
The next edition of 'The Songs We Write', the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights, will be presented on Friday, December 1 at 7:00pm EST.
Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members: Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Cristhopper, Rory Scholl, Kyle Walz, Erin Wolf, and more! Performers subject to change.
Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended and to register go to Click Here.
Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan.
For additional information, contact: info@wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.
