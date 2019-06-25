THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the award-winning musical The Scottsboro Boys is now available for licensing.

The thrilling, final collaboration by musical theatre greats John Kander and Fred Ebb (The World Goes 'Round), The Scottsboro Boys, with a book by David Thompson (Steel Pier) has been hailed as one of the most visionary pieces ever to grace the Broadway stage. Nominated for a staggering twelve Tony Awards, The Scottsboro Boys explores one of the most infamous events in American history: nine African-American men accused of a crime they did not commit. The musical debuted Off-Broadway and then moved to the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway in 2010.

In Alabama in 1931, nine African-American men were ripped from a train and accused of rape by two white women. Hauled to jail without a shred of actual evidence against them, the "Scottsboro Boys" were rushed through trial procedures, found guilty and sentenced to death. What occurred in the years following the trials was a harrowing tale of bravery and strength in the face of great adversity.

The musical will be premiered at this year's International Thespian Festival on Wednesday night June 26th in Lincoln, Nebraska with a performance by students from Kenosha Wisconsin's Bradford High School. Following the performance, MTI is facilitating a workshop led by the show's original director/choreographer Susan Stroman who will discuss the process of bringing this pivotal event in American civil rights history to the Broadway stage.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "The trials of the Scottsboro Boys mark an important milestone in American history, as the case helped spur on the burgeoning civil rights movement. It is an honor to represent this seminal work by Kander, Ebb and Thompson and we hope that theatres around the country -- particularly school groups -- use the musical to stimulate discussion and spread a message of hope and tolerance."

The Scottsboro Boys is now available for licensing.

For more information about MTI and licensing, please visit www.mtishows.com, call (212) 541-4684 or emaillicensing@mtishows.com





