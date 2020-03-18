THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Returns with Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris and Many More for One Night Only!

12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have announced the one-night-only return of the legendary, 25-time Emmy Award winning "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" to air on YouTube.

The special program will feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in all of entertainment, all participating live from their comfort of their own home, including Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, and more!

This special event has been conceived as a LIVE streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund, in order to help in this time of crisis. "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 22nd at 7:00pm ET.

Grammy Award and two-time Emmy Award winner John McDaniel, the original Music Director/Composer/Producer of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," to also return.

In a statement, Ms. O'Donnell said: "Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now - in this time of tremendous need - it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in."

Mr. Bergen added, "This is the ultimate win-win proposition; The Actors Fund needs our support, and we're all desperate for some fabulous entertainment we can enjoy from the safety of our own homes. I'm so grateful to Rosie, and to this truly jaw-dropping array of talent that have agreed to participate."



"Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund's vital services," said Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "It's critical that we be there for those in need, in particular our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress."

For six remarkable seasons, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" remained the hottest thing in daytime television. From it's first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history. Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, a producer, an outspoken fan, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.

The Actors Fund services remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie





