THE RIDE In Masquerade Opens The 2019 Enchanted Halloween Season

Approaching its 27,000 performance, the spectacular, immersive, interactive, experiential phenomenon, THE RIDE will be in bewitching masquerade for this Halloween Season.



The Sixth Annual THE RIDE In Masquerade will play from Tuesday, October 1 through Thursday, October 31.



Written and directed by creative magician Richard Humphrey, CEO/CCO, THE RIDE's award-winning script will take a bewitching seasonal turn as performers hide behind their lace and bejeweled masks to celebrate all that we love about October in New York.



Enchanting stories, beguiling videos and aristocratic spirits channel the ethereal seduction of a Medieval Halloween.



Starting on Tuesday, October 1, the award-winning cast of THE RIDE will don especially designed lace and jeweled masques of medieval court life to enchant and captivate their audiences on the million-dollar motor coaches and trillion-dollar Manhattan streets.



What began as an elaborate and choreographed night of seduction in the gold-drenched royal courts of 15th Century Europe and steadily moved to the torch-lit public costumed balls of the 16th Century will now be introduced to the 21st Century's center of the Universe - the streets of Mid-Town Manhattan.



THE RIDE In Masquerade will continue to spellbind for the entire Halloween Season through Thursday, October 31.



For centuries, the masque balls of Europe were considered a special luxury of entertainment.



Their enchantment was irresistible; as is the unique experience of THE RIDE.



It is the greatest show on wheels.

Just awarded its SEVENTH TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award and the RTO Summit's COOLEST NEW PRODUCT, THE RIDE has also been inducted into THE TripAdvisor HALL of FAME; an accolade reserved for less than 1% of the worldwide Travel-Related Corporations reviewed by TripAdvisor's 60 million members and 140 million visitors. Also honored with a nomination for Broadway's coveted Drama Desk Award in the prestigious Unique Theatrical Experience Category and named the Third Most Successful Youth-Primed Attraction in New York City by FODOR'S Travel, THE RIDE has most recently been nominated for THE CONCIERGE CHOICE Award in the BEST TOURIST ATTRACTION category. THE RIDE has also been declared one of the Top 8 Must-Attend Wild & Wonderful Spectacles in New York City by NewYork.com who also named THE RIDE'S Gold Star Tour Guide, Rory Lipede, as the Most Entertaining Tour Guide in New York. The New York City phenomenon began this year by winning The Culture Trip's Favorite Award as the Must-Take NYC Tour and being named "the most exciting entertainment experience to ever hit New York City" by VIATOR. All of this homage and accompanying critical acclaim has led to THE RIDE becoming the singularly most requested ticket at Travel Agents' offices all over the country.

Tickets: $69



Individual Tickets: ExperienceTheRide.com

1-212-221-0853



Group Tickets: 646-661-7699 x142





