THE PROM Comes To Broadway Sessions, 1/24

This Thursday night, 1/24, Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from The Prom and more.

The evening will feature performances by Vasthy Mompoint, Teddy Toye, Becca Lee, Jack Sippo, Courtney Balan, Anthony Norman, Kate Marilley, Wayne "Juice" Mackin, Mary Antonini, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Drew Reddington, Joomin Hwang, Gabi Campo, Kalyn West, Brittany Zeinstra, Jerusha Cavasos and more.

The evening will also feature performances by Lauren Gunn-A few audience members will also be invited to take the stage in our weekly Singing for Shots OPEN MIC CHALLENGE. Audience members interested in singing in open mic are encouraged to bring their books.

Broadway Sessions will institute an early showtime moving forward. Doors will open at 10pm, with showtime at 10:30pm.

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net.

Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel,

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

