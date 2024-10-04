THE PRINCESS DIARIES 3 Moving Forward with Adele Lim as Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following years of development hell, the long-awaited Princess Diaries threequel is officially moving forward. According to Deadline, Adele Lim, writer of the Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, is now attached as director for the movie. She will direct from a screenplay by Flora Gresson, with Debra Martin Chase producing.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," Lin said to Deadline. "We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The 2001 film The Princess Diaries, based on Meg Cabot's YA book series of the same name, follows Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teen whose world is turned upside down when she learns that she is heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. The film made a star of Hathaway, who shared top billing with icon of stage and screen, Julie Andrews.

Mia's story continued in the 2004 sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which followed the young royal as she navigated her new responsibilities and the pressure to marry.

In 2022, Julie Andrews herself admitted that she probably would not appear in the forthcoming film. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," the actress said. "It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now."

Hathaway is also not attached at this time, though she has expressed interest in the project in the past. No release date has been announced, and it is unknown whether the film will be a theatrical release, or will go straight to streaming.