Julie Andrews Will Likely Not Appear in Third PRINCESS DIARIES Film

The Princess Diaries will make a return, but Julie Andrews most likely will not appear. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the iconic actress revealed that she's unlikely to reprise her role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming third film in the series.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," she said. "It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now."

In the interview, Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton also discussed their new children's book "The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi."

Watch the interview below:

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new sequel for the hit book series-turned-film, The Princess Diaries, is in the works at Disney.

Debra Martin Chase, the producer behind the first two films in the franchise, will return for the film which will feature a screenplay by Aadrita Mukerji.

The franchise's original star, Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway, does not currently have a deal to return for the latest installment, which sources say would be a continuation of the story, rather than a reboot.

The 2001 film The Princess Diaries, based on Meg Cabot's YA book series of the same name, follows Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teen whose world is turned upside down when she learns that she is heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. The film made a star of Hathaway, who shared top billing with icon of stage and screen, Julie Andrews.

Mia's story continued in the 2004 sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which followed the young royal as she navigated her new responsibilities and the pressure to marry.