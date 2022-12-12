Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julie Andrews Will Likely Not Appear in Third PRINCESS DIARIES Film

Julie Andrews Will Likely Not Appear in Third PRINCESS DIARIES Film

The iconic actress revealed that she's unlikely to reprise her role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming third film in the series.

Dec. 12, 2022  

The Princess Diaries will make a return, but Julie Andrews most likely will not appear. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the iconic actress revealed that she's unlikely to reprise her role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming third film in the series.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," she said. "It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now."

In the interview, Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton also discussed their new children's book "The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi."

Watch the interview below:

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new sequel for the hit book series-turned-film, The Princess Diaries, is in the works at Disney.

Debra Martin Chase, the producer behind the first two films in the franchise, will return for the film which will feature a screenplay by Aadrita Mukerji.

The franchise's original star, Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway, does not currently have a deal to return for the latest installment, which sources say would be a continuation of the story, rather than a reboot.

The 2001 film The Princess Diaries, based on Meg Cabot's YA book series of the same name, follows Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teen whose world is turned upside down when she learns that she is heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. The film made a star of Hathaway, who shared top billing with icon of stage and screen, Julie Andrews.

Mia's story continued in the 2004 sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which followed the young royal as she navigated her new responsibilities and the pressure to marry.

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Review Roundup: SOME LIKE IT HOT Opens on Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: SOME LIKE IT HOT Opens on Broadway!
Critics are weighing in on SOME LIKE IT HOT, the brand-new Broadway musical comedy featuring a book by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, which opened on Broadway Sunday, December 11th at the Shubert Theatre.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79 Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79
According to various sources, Ruth Madoc, the actress best known for playing Fruma Sarah in the Fiddler on the Roof film, and Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi! passed away on Friday, December 9th after surgery she received for a fall earlier in the week. 
BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Operas THE HOURS - Listen Now! Photo
BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Opera's THE HOURS - Listen Now!
BBC Opera on 3 will stream the opening night performance of Kevin Puts's THE HOURS starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato at The Metropolitan Opera for 29 days beginning yesterday, December 10th.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of AINT NO MO Photo
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of AIN'T NO MO
According to a post on Jordan E. Cooper's Instagram page, Will and Jada Smith have bought out a performance of AIN'T NO MO. The show has announced a closing date of December 18th.

More Hot Stories For You


FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79
December 11, 2022

According to various sources, Ruth Madoc, the actress best known for playing Fruma Sarah in the Fiddler on the Roof film, and Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi! passed away on Friday, December 9th after surgery she received for a fall earlier in the week. 
BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Opera's THE HOURS Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato - Listen Now!BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Opera's THE HOURS Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato - Listen Now!
December 11, 2022

BBC Opera on 3 will stream the opening night performance of Kevin Puts's THE HOURS starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato at The Metropolitan Opera for 29 days beginning yesterday, December 10th.
KPOP Concludes Broadway Run TodayKPOP Concludes Broadway Run Today
December 11, 2022

The Broadway run of KPOP sadly comes to a conclusion on December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of AIN'T NO MOWill Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of AIN'T NO MO
December 10, 2022

According to a post on Jordan E. Cooper's Instagram page, Will and Jada Smith have bought out a performance of AIN'T NO MO. The show has announced a closing date of December 18th.
VIDEO: Watch Linda Eder Perform Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' as a Tribute to Christine McVieVIDEO: Watch Linda Eder Perform Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' as a Tribute to Christine McVie
December 10, 2022

Watch Linda Eder pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie with a performance of 'Songbird.'
share