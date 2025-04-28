THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical to Have 'Substantial Workshop' Later This Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bob Martin and Rick Elice, book writers for Broadway's Smash, have given an update on their long-awaited musical adaptation of The Princess Bride. In an interview with Variety, Martin revealed that the show is actively in the works, also providing a time frame for a major workshop taking place later this year.

"[The show is] progressing nicely, actually. It’s been a long journey for that one — almost 10 years now, I believe. But it is progressing with the new composing team," said Martin. Though he didn't name the new songwriters, they replace David Yazbek, who was previously attached to the project.

Martin continued, "We can say that we’re doing a substantial workshop at the end of the summer going into fall. We’ve been working on it in various ways over the last few years, but we’re going to sit down with all the material then." Martin and Elice have been attached to the project since at least 2019, though a stage adaptation of the fan-favorite film has been in development limbo for years.

Based on the 1973 novel of the same name by William Goldman, The Princess Bride film was directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner. In the movie, the story unfolds as a book being read by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson, played by Fred Savage. Cary Elwes and Robin Wright also starred as the romantic leads, as did the late André the Giant, Mandy Patinkin, and Billy Crystal.

Rick Elice and Bob Martin's latest project, Smash, is currently playing on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre. Read reviews here. Elice is co-writer of Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, The Cher Show, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Water for Elephants. Bob Martin began his Broadway career both starring in and writing the book (Tony Award) for The Drowsy Chaperone. He also co-wrote the book for the musical The Prom and penned the book for Boop! The Musical, which is currently on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

