THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Spin-Off Series Canceled at Disney+

Plans for Tiana, Disney's musical spin-off series based on the character from The Princess and the Frog, have been scrapped at the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The decision was made in an effort to cease longform streaming content at Walt Disney Animation Studios Disney+.

The series, announced in 2020, was said to be a musical continuation of the 2009 film. Tony-winner Anika Noni Rose would have reprised her role of Tiana in the series as she "sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.”

Even though the series is no longer going forward, a separate standalone special based on the film is currently in the works at the studio. According to the report, Joyce Sherri will write and direct alongside Disney veteran Stephen Anderson.

Rose first voiced Tiana in the 2009 animated film and has continued her involvement with the character, having recorded a new song for Tiana's Bayou Adventure theme park attraction and written a children's book which follows the character. She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

A modern twist on a classic tale, The Princess and the Frog film features a beautiful girl named Tiana (Rose) who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana...with the villainous voodoo magician Dr. Facilier (Keith David) in hot pursuit.