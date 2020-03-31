THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Recording Will Be Released April 3

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT original cast recording will be released on digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 3. A physical CD will be available later this year. Featuring the "miraculous music" (Time Out London) of Stephen Schwartz, the album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as Executive Producer.

With a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, "this truly phenomenal production" (BBC London) has music and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film ("Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," "Through Heaven's Eyes," "The Plagues," and the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe," which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor). "Brought to life in truly epic fashion" (Mirror Online), The Prince of Egypt premiered at London's Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020.

"An utterly stand-out cast" (WhatsOnStage) of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

"This lavish stage production" (The Guardian) is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

A milestone in cinematic achievement and first released in 1998, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and has been hailed as "one of the greatest animated films of all time" (Evening Standard) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian).

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - TRACK LIST

1. Deliver Us

2. Faster

3. One Weak Link

4. Footprints on the Sand

5. Seti's Return

6. Dance to the Day

7. All I Ever Wanted

8. Make it Right

9. Moses in the Desert

10. Through Heaven's Eyes

11. Faster (Reprise)

12. Never in a Million Years

13. Act I Finale

14. Return to Egypt

15. Always on Your Side

16. Simcha

17. Deliver Us (Reprise)

18. The Plagues

19. For the Rest of My Life

20. Heartless

21. When You Believe

22. Never in a Million Years (Reprise)

23. Act II Finale

BIOS

Stephen Schwartz (Music & Lyrics, Album co-producer) is the recipient of three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for his commitment to serving artists and new talent. He is also a six-time Tony Award nominee and the recipient of sixteen Lifetime Achievement honours. He is best known for his many successful stage musicals, including Wicked, Pippin and Godspell, as well as for his song-writing collaborations with Alan Menken on films including Disney's Enchanted, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. For Dreamworks Animation, he wrote both music and lyrics for The Prince of Egypt. He composed the opera Seance on a Wet Afternoon and provided English texts for Leonard Bernstein's Mass. In 1976, at the age of just 28, he had three shows running simultaneously on Broadway (Godspell, Pippin and The Magic Show). A book about his extraordinary career, Defying Gravity, is published by Applause Books. www.stephenschwartz.com

Dominick Amendum (Musical Supervision & Arrangements, Album co-producer) served for over a decade as Associate Music Supervisor (US) of Stephen Schwartz's musical Wicked, also conducting the show on Broadway, in Los Angeles, and across the USA on the First National Tour. Other credits include: First Date (Broadway; Music Supervision and Arrangements); Heathers (Off-Broadway: Music Director); Gigantic (Off-Broadway: Music Supervisor and Arrangements); The Blue Flower (Off-Broadway: Music Director); The Kid (Off-Broadway: Music Supervisor and Arrangements); Cabaret (US National Tour); Oliver! (US National Tour) and multiple regional engagements. Dominick develops new musicals around the US and is an active recording producer having collaborated with the likes of Dolly Parton, Stephen Schwartz, Marvin Hamlisch, Andrew Lippa and Rupert Holmes. He is a Distinguished Artist in Residence at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he is also the Coordinator of the Musical Theatre Department.

Philip LaZebnik (Book) is an award-winning Hollywood screenwriter and playwright. He has written or contributed to screenplays for many of the most successful animated feature films of all time, including Disney's Mulan and Pocahontas and, for Dreamworks Animation, The Prince of Egypt. The screenplay for Mulan won him an Annie Award for "Best Animation Screenplay."

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 20 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. www.ghostlightrecords.com

