THE PLAY WITH ROCKY BLEIER Premieres on Broadway on Demand
The Play will premiere on Broadway on Demand on January 8 and run through January 17.
Broadway On Demand will present the online world premiere of The Play with Rocky Bleier, an intimate portrait of famed Pittsburgh Steeler, four-time Super Bowl Champion and wounded warrior, Rocky Bleier.
The Play, written by Gene Collier and directed by Scott Wise, will stream starting today, Friday, January 8 through Sunday, January 17, only on BroadwayOnDemand.com.
Filmed in late 2019, at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, The Play with Rocky Bleier is an intimate portrait of Rocky Bleier's multi-faceted career as four-time Super Bowl Champion, wounded warrior, family man and community activist. The Play provides a poignant introspective of a living NFL legend. Share in this rare opportunity to witness Rocky Bleier in an intimate and unforgettable evening.
To purchase tickets ($14.95), please visit: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/JDjT5GIY0VmK-the-play-with-rocky-bleier
