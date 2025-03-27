THE PINK HULK By Valerie David To Be Presented At NYC's The Tank In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David is staging her internationally acclaimed autobiographical comedic drama The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within in New York City at The Tank, as part of their Moonlight Series.

Written and performed by Valerie, it will be followed by an audience talkback. Performance is on Monday, March 31 at 7:00 pm. The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street.

Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference. Valerie has also contributed to panel discussions with Theater Resources Unlimited, Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and other organizations. Valerie nurtures and mentors solo show performers and encourages them to create their own stories, as well as providing advice and guidance on self-producing and touring. She conducts improv and writing workshops both domestically and internationally, including for cancer patients and survivors through The Red Door Community (formerly Gilda's Club of NYC). Valerie has also been the keynote speaker at conferences and cancer organizations worldwide.

At The Power of PINK Summit and the NOW Honoree Awards in Las Vegas, Valerie received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her patient advocacy work with The Pink Hulk, as well as The Pink Conqueror Award. Her goal with this show is to empower and inspire those going through any adversity in life, so you can find your own superhero within to face life's challenges. "My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie says.

About The Pink Hulk

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. After all, a cancer diagnosis means only one thing: Time to get laid!" And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie "hulked out" on cancer after her first two bouts-Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and breast cancer. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time, Stage IV metastatic-and hulked out once more. Through breakthrough medications, as of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it. Valerie no longer has active disease. There is no trace of her cancer.

Her comical take is funny, emotional, and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes-to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 60 festivals and performance engagements, performed in 25 cities in the U.S. and abroad, including England, Finland, Sweden and Iceland, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never giving up! The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, Beating Cancer Daily with Saranne Rothberg, First Online With Fran, The Crisis Help Show, the Jim Masters Show! Live, Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show and Reykjavik Fringe Festival podcast.

Valerie is also an improviser, writer, editor and motivational speaker. She is a published writer, including in the MSK Visible Ink Writing Program Anthologies, Cure Today, and Broadway World, and her poem, The Coronavirus & Metastatic Cancer Spoken Word Poetry, was published in The Collection by Open Doors NYC. In conjunction with The Pink Hulk, she currently performs her second award-winning solo show, Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter, about her dad and his family fleeing Iraq in 1941 from religious persecution-and how their survival shaped who she is today. For more info on Valerie and her show, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/.

Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller direct.

Performance:

Monday, March 31 at 7:00 pm

60-minute show

15-minute audience talkback following performance

Mature content