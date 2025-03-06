News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Offer $49 Tickets as Part of Digital Lottery and Rush

Find out how to get cheap tickets to The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway.

By: Mar. 06, 2025
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Offer $49 Tickets as Part of Digital Lottery and Rush Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Previews will begin on Monday, March 10, 2025 for The Picture of Dorian Gray. The Sydney Theatre Company production, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, in a new adaptation written and directed by Kip Williams, will open Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. The Picture of Dorian Gray will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks.

The Picture of Dorian Gray Lottery and Rush Tickets:

Tickets to The Picture of Dorian Gray will be available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. The digital lottery opens at rush.telecharge.com at 12:00 AM ET one day before the performance. Winners will be notified that same morning at 10:00 AM ET, with a second notification of additional winners that afternoon at 3:00 PM ET. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $49 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability.
 
A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $49 per ticket when the Music Box Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office opens Monday through Saturday at 10:00 AM ET and — beginning April 6th — Sundays at 12:00 PM ET. Digital lottery and in-person rush seats may be partial view.
 
The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.
 
Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.
 


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos