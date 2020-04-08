THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Extends Suspension of Performances Through April 22

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, two cast members of the production of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the 128-member team has tested negative. However, they all remain in self-quarantine at a serviced residence in Jongno, central Seoul.

According to The Korea Herald, the production has extended its suspension through April 22.

The Seoul City government continues to monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended the performance after finding out about the two positive tests.

"We have the list of all the audiences and will send out text messages," Na Baek-joo, director of Seoul City's public health care management division said. The text messages recommended social distancing and testing if symptoms occur.

The Phantom of the Opera performed in Busan from December to February. The Seoul engagement was originally set to continue through June 27, followed by more performances in Daegu in June and July.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You