8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19

The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, after two members of the cast tested positive for COVID-19, according to Korea Herald.

"We have the list of all the audiences and will send out text messages," Na Baek-joo, director of Seoul City's public health care management division said. The text messages will recommend social distancing and testing if symptoms occur.

One of the infected cast members came to Korea from Canada on March 12, and performed from March 14-30. She had symptoms beginning on March 19, and got tested on March 31. The result was positive.

Blue Square is closed until April 14. Somerset Palace Hotel, where the cast stayed, has been disinfected and is no longer accepting guests for the time being.





"As of April 3, a total of 128 people have come in contact, with 71 foreigners participating in the performance and 57 Koreans who are actors and staff," said Na during the briefing.

The world tour production team of The Phantom of the Opera took to social media to apologize for the situation.



"We sincerely apologize for causing trouble to the audience and nearby community by not checking conditions of the actors and to the audience members who waited for a long to time who cannot see the show," the post said.

