THE OTHER JOSH COHEN's Hannah Elless Will Take Over Instagram Today!

Go behind the scenes of Off-Broadway's The Other Josh Cohen with Hannah Elless, as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram today, December 2nd! Follow along as Elless takes you behind the scenes of the show and celebrates the first day of Hanukkah! Be sure to tune in!

The critically-acclaimed musical comedy The Other Josh Cohen opened Off-Broadway November 12, at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). The musical - nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical upon its world premiere in 2012 - features Book, Music and Lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who co-star in the title roles, under the direction of Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster. Joining Rosen and Rossmer in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Elizabeth Nestlerode (Once Tour), Luke Darnell (Million Dollar Quartet Vegas) and Louis Tucci (Buddy); Zach Spound (Cruel Intentions: The Musical) will serve as swing. Josh Cohen just can't get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment's been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Yet, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever. David Rossmer and Steve Rosen play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in this hilarious romantic comedy about courageously owning the hand life deals you, and making your own luck. The Other Josh Cohenwas declared a "Critic's Pick!" by The New York Times, praising it as "Superb and sweetly funny, with an infectious score! ...The Other Josh Cohen is that precious rarity: an original musical with a life-affirming message and songs worth remembering." Backstage Magazine raved, "Ingenious and Uproariously Witty! The Other Josh Cohen is a hilarious and smart new musical. Imagine Seinfeld-meets-Rodgers & Hart."

