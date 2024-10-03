THE NOTEBOOK Will Be Filmed Tonight for Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notebook The Musical will be filmed for the Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives during the performance this evening, October 3, ahead of casting changes beginning Tuesday, October 8. The Notebook will play its final performance on Sunday, December 15 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Notebook recently announced three new cast members. Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago, playing Younger Allie and Younger Noah, will begin performances next Tuesday, October 8. Aisha Jackson, playing Middle Allie, will begin performances on Tuesday, October 22.

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, celebrated opening night on Thursday, March 14. Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are YassminAlers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.