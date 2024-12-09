THE NOTEBOOK Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway

The show must close this Sunday, December 15 ahead of a First National Tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.
The Notebook, the beloved new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is now in its final week of performances on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre. The show must close this Sunday, December 15 ahead of a First National Tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025, with additional cities to be announced soon.
Following its world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022, The Notebook opened in New York on March 14, 2024, and as of December 15 will have played 35 previews and 317 regular performances at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Read BroadwayWorld's recent interview with current cast members!
Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.
The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Aisha Jackson as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Anna Zavelson as Younger Allie, Benji Santiago as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.
Videos