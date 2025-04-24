THE NORTH FILM FESTIVAL Returns This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North Film Festival (TNFF) is an international film festival dedicated to short and feature-length films of all genres, featuring online screenings and an annual live event in New York and Stockholm, Sweden.

This year, TNFF will take place online on April 24 and 25, 2025, offering exclusive access to 60 nominated films and the chance to vote for your favorite. The awards ceremony will be streamed live on April 25 at 10 p.m. CET on thenorthfilmfest.com and YouTube.

Among the selected nominees are Märbles (2025), Princëney (New Edition), and 2HÖOM [zu: m] (2021), all directed by Ariel Orama López, as well as the short film Tormented by Liz Lugo. They join creators from Sweden, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Romania, the United States, and other countries across various categories.

Get your tickets here

Princëney (New Edition), directed by Ariel Orama López (AG Orloz), received the Best Animated Short Film award this year at The North Film Festival in New York. Additionally, Märbles (2025) was considered for the 2025 Oscars, marking its fifth consecutive consideration among 88 pre-selected projects.

Märbles will soon be screened at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes during one of the animation events, Ariel's third screening during the iconic festival. Also, this Saturday, April 26, it will be shown at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas as part of CineFest New York and at The Latino Film Market, also in New York, starting June 10.