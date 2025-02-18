THE LION KING to Welcome Blakely Slaybaugh as Zazu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lion King will welcome Blakely Slaybaugh to the company as Zazu, beginning performances Tuesday, March 25. Current cast member Cameron Pow will play his final performance Sunday, March 23. Additionally, Leela Chopra and Juliana Martínez have joined the company, alternating as Young Nala beginning tonight, Tuesday, February 18.



Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.



Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages, there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, Toronto, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

