THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the North American tour.
"Despite the tour currently being on hiatus, we are so pleased to offer fun content and to continue engaging with our audiences, who we miss entertaining in-person," said Jack Eldon, Vice President of Domestic Touring & Regional Engagements, Disney Theatrical Productions. "We look forward to announcing the tour's return at a later date and to sharing once again the magic of live theater, which is our greatest passion."
Monday, April 27
· 12:30pm (EST): A Disney teaching artist will lead a Lion King musical theater workshop, offering fans the opportunity to learn music and choreography from the award-winning musical. The workshop will also feature special appearances from North American tour cast members Brandon A. McCall (Simba) and Erynn Marie Dickerson (Ensemble).
· 4:30pm (EST): As part of his new Instagram series, "MJS Live," Michael James Scott (currently playing "Genie" in the Broadway production of Aladdin) will conduct interviews with Ben Lipitz (actor who has played
"Pumbaa" since 2003), original tour company member Stefan Monssen (Percussionist) and Kendra Moore (former Dance Captain for the tour and current Assistant Company Manager for the Broadway production of The Lion King) to reflect on their experiences with the show throughout the years.
Since launching in April 2002 in Denver, CO, The Lion King North American touring productions have played over 10,000 performances during 216 engagements in 91 cities to an audience of more than 21 million. Few, if any, tours in theatre history have achieved its reach or impact.
