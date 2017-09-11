THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Recording Gets Special Edition Vinyl This Winter

Broadway Records will release a special limited edition vinyl release of The Lightning Thief - The Percy Jackson Musical this winter.

Available exclusively at BroadwayRecords.com, the deluxe, limited edition, double record set printed on colored vinyl will be limited to a pressing of 1,000. Each record will be hand-numbered. This item will not be available in stores and is now available for pre-order.

"We have been looking for the right cast album to debut on vinyl, and after one listen to The Lightning Thief, I knew that was the one. We think we have created something really special for the Percy Jackson and cast album collectors. We are so excited that our first foray into vinyl is with this dynamic album," said Van Dean, President of Broadway Records.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

The cast recording will feature the original Off-Broadway cast including Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Nat'l tour: Legally Blonde: The Musical) and Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) as Brunner, James Hayden Rodriguez (National Tour: Spring Awakening) as Luke, George Salazar (Broadway: Godspell, Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening) as Grover, and Kristin Stokes (NY: Fly by Night, Regional: Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Annabeth. A North American tour of The Lightning Thief will launch in Fall 2018.

The cast recording was produced by Michael Croiter and Rob Rokicki, Executive Produced by Grammy Award winner Van Dean. It was released August 7, 2017, where it immediately leaped to #1 on the iTunes charts.

Two sold-out CD release reunion concerts in September at The Green Room 42, which was live-streamed on Facebook. Check out footage below!

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. A special charitable CD/DVD recording, From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Orlando, will be released in October. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

