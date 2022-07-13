THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Return to the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for Limited Run in January 2023

The London return of the five-time Tony Award winning epic THE LEHMAN TRILOGY will play for a limited 17-week season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 January 2023, with an opening night set for 8 February.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 21 July 2022 at 12 noon at TheLehmanTrilogy.com.10,000 tickets across the run will be available for £20.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this play charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

The 2022 Tony Award® winning Best Play is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power. Directed by multi-Academy Award®, Tony Award® and Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy features a cast of three playing the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, in an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening. The decades unfold within the cinematic sweep of designer Es Devlin's Tony Award ® winning set. Casting to be announced.

The Lehman Trilogy was the most awarded play this season on Broadway, where alongside Best Play, Best Director and Best Set Design, it also picked up Best Lighting Design and Best Actor. It was also awarded this season's Drama League Award for Best Play and six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Play.

First commissioned by Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with The National Theatre at the Lyttelton theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed sold-out run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, The Lehman Trilogy returned to London for a 16-week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End from May to August 2019. Following Broadway's 18-month shutdown, The Lehman Trilogy was the first British play to return to Broadway - where it had previously played four performances in March 2020 - for a much-lauded limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre from September 2021 - January 2022. A Los Angeles transfer to Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre followed from March - April 2022.

Prior to this, the world premiere of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi's final production before his death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi's, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English adaptation for Neal Street Productions. Ben Power was commissioned by Neal Street Productions to create a new version of this epic play, using a literal English translation by Mirella Cheeseman.

Costume design is by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The Composer & Sound Designer is Nick Powell, the Co-Sound Designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The West End Director is Zoé Ford Burnett. Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG CSA.

About Stefano Massini



Stefano Massini is the first Italian author to be awarded with a Tony Award. He is an internationally renowned novelist and playwright who regularly contributes to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. For several years he has served as artistic consultant at Piccolo Teatro di Milano - Teatro d'Europa. His works, including The Lehman Trilogy, have been translated into 27 languages, and his plays have been performed in more theatres around the world than those of any other living Italian writer, produced as far afield as Iran and Korea, and staged by directors such as Luca Ronconi and Sam Mendes. His most acclaimed works, beyond The Lehman Trilogy, include: Intractable Woman, a decades-long international success; Ladies Football Club, which premiered to wide acclaim in Spain; and 7 Minutes, hailed by LeMonde as a "masterpiece" at the Comédie Française. He has won numerous Italian and foreign awards, including the Premio Vittorio Tondelli, the Premio Ubu, the Tony Award, the Drama Guild Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award. Qualcosa sui Lehman (The Lehman Trilogy) was among the most acclaimed novels published in Italy in recent years and won the Selezione Campiello Prize, the Super Mondello Prize, the De Sica Prize, the Prix Médicis Essai and the Prix Meilleur Livre Étranger. He is currently creating a new multi-part play about the history of the atomic bomb, entitled Manhattan Project.

About Ben Power



Ben Power is a Tony Award-winning writer for theatre, television and film. Since 2010, he has worked at The National Theatre, including six years as Deputy Artistic Director and two years programming The Shed. In addition to his internationally successful adaptation of the The Lehman Trilogy, his adaptations for the National include DH Lawrence's Husbands & Sons, Euripides' Medea and Ibsen's Emperor & Galilean. He has worked as dramaturg and writer for companies such as the RSC, Complicite & Headlong, where he was Associate Director and created adaptations of Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author and Marlowe's Dr Faustus. Work on screen includes his BAFTA longlisted adaptation of Robert Harris' Munich: Edge of War for Netflix and the BAFTA winning BBC Shakespeare adaptation The Hollow Crown.

About Sam Mendes



Sam Mendes founded and ran The Donmar Warehouse in London for ten years. He was the founding director of Neal Street Productions and The Bridge Project. His work has been seen at The National Theatre, RSC, Royal Court, Old Vic, Young Vic, BAM, the West End and on Broadway. Films include "American Beauty," "Road to Perdition," "Jarhead," "Revolutionary Road," "Away We Go," "Skyfall," "Spectre" "1917" and most recently "Empire of Light." Awards include the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture and three other Academy Award nominations, five BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Tony Awards, five Olivier Awards, the Olivier Special Award, three Evening Standard Awards, two Directors Guild of America Awards, the PGA award, the Jason Robards Award, and the Hamburg Shakespeare Prize. He has also won the Director's Guild Award for lifetime achievement. He is an Honorary Fellow of the National Film and Television School, and a Fellow of Peterhouse, Cambridge. He was made a CBE in 2000, and knighted in 2020 for services to drama.

About The National Theatre



The National Theatre's mission is to make world-class theatre, for everyone. The NT creates and shares unforgettable stories with audiences across the UK and around the world. On its own stages, on tour, in schools, on cinema screens and streaming at home, it strives to be accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The National Theatre empowers artists and craftspeople to make world-leading work, investing in talent and developing new productions with a wide range of theatre companies at its New Work Department. Our nation thrives on fresh talent and new ideas, so The National Theatre works with young people and teachers right across the UK through performance, writing and technical programmes to ignite the creativity of the next generation. Together with communities, the NT creates ambitious works of participatory theatre in deep partnerships that unite theatres and local organisations - showing that nothing brings us together like theatre. The National Theatre needs your support to shape a bright, creative future.

