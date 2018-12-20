THE KING AND I: FROM THE LONDON PALLADIUM Makes BroadwayHD Debut

Shall we dance? Lincoln Center Theater's multi-award winning and critically acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's legendary musical The King and I is making its debut today on BroadwayHD. Called 'a hit' by the Times of London and 'complete rapture' by the Telegraph, this joyous and captivating rendition stars Kelli O'Hara as she reprises her Tony Award®-winning role as Anna, alongside Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe as The King. It also marks the crowd-pleasing return of Ruthie Ann Miles in her Tony Award®-winning role as Lady Thiang. Supported by a company of over 50 dazzling performers, this not-to-miss stage spectacular features one of the finest scores ever written with show-stopping hits like "Whistle a Happy Tune," "Getting to Know You," and "Shall We Dance."

Lincoln Center Theater's The King and I, directed by Tony Award®-winner Bartlett Sher, opened on Broadway in 2015 before transferring to the London Palladium, where it was filmed for a limited-time cinematic release by Trafalgar Releasing in November 2018. The film version saw success, topping the highest box office record for a stage play or musical released in cinemas in 2018.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

BroadwayHD , founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

