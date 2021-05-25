THE JOY LUCK CLUB Cast to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the award-winning cast of the 1993 film "The Joy Luck Club" will reunite on "Stars In The House" this Friday, May 28 at 8pm ET, in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Kieu Chinh (Suyuan - The Mother), France Nuyen (Ying-Ying - The Mother), Ming-Na Wen (June - The Daughter), Lauren Tom (Lena - The Daughter), Rosalind Chao (Rose - The Daughter), and writer/author Amy Tan will come together to reminisce about their time working on this groundbreaking project. The novel itself remained on the New York Times bestseller list for seven months, and the film adaptation was the first in Hollywood with a majority Asian American cast. Its impact is still felt in the Asian American community and the cast will discuss what it was, and is, like to be a part of that.

The episode will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund.

The cast of "The Joy Luck Club" joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Annie," "Godspell," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.