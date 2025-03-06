THE INHERITANCE Star Carson McCalley Competing in THE AMAZING RACE 37

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Broadway alum is currently competing for the grand prize on The Amazing Race, the popular CBS reality series which just premiered its 37th season. In the show, Carson McCalley, who appeared on Broadway as Young Man 3 and Young Henry in Matthew Lopez's play The Inheritance, has teamed up with his best friend and collaborator Jack Dodge in a race around the world that sees the winner receive a $1 million prize.

They are one of fourteen teams originally selected to compete, the most teams in the show's history, will past seasons never exceeding thirteen. Two teams have already been eliminated from the competition, though McCalley and Dodge remain. Other teams this season include pairs Brett and Mark, who are married Vegas performers, and dating nurses Courtney and Jasmin. The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, airs Wednesdays at 9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

In this season, the teams will encounter game-changing twists in every episode, including the classic game pieces the Fast Forward and U-Turn – and the additions of new ones, such as a Fork in the Road, which Racers will confront on the first leg in Hong Kong. When teams arrive at the Fork in the Road, they will have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated. Watch a preview from the premiere below!