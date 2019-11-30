THE GREAT SOCIETY Closes on Broadway Today, November 30

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, starring Brian Cox ("Succession") as LBJ, directed by Bill Rauch, will play its final performance, as scheduled, on Saturday, November 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St) at Lincoln Center. At the time of closing, The Great Society will have played 26 preview performances and 72 regular performances.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Emmy Award winner Brian Cox stars as LBJ in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, directed by Bill Rauch. The 19-member cast also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon; Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy & Robyn Kerr as Ensemble. The cast of this striking theatrical event features a company of actors portraying more than fifty characters in two-dozen locations, including other such figures as Jimmie Lee Jackson, Reverend Dobynes, Hosea Williams, Marquette Fry, Governor George Wallace, Sherriff Jim Clark, Norman Morrison, General William Westmoreland, Seymore Trammell, Stanley Levison and Sally Childress.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You