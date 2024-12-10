THE GREAT GATSBY, WICKED Movie, & More Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Dec. 10, 2024
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 12th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater, including Broadway and international productions. The announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1. Best Contemporary Make-Up 
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall
 
Emilia Pérez (Netflix)                         
Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet
 
It Ends with Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)
 Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata
 
Smile 2 (Paramount)
Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney
 
The Substance (MUBI)
Stéphanie Guillon
 
2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up 
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings
 
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)
Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne
 
Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)  
Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil
 
Maxxine (A24)
Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto
 
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic
 
3.  Best Special Make-Up Effects
A Different Man (A24)
Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado
 
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard
 
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)
Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer
 
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty
 
The Substance (MUBI)
Pierre-Olivier Persin
 
4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews
 
It Ends with Us (Sony)
Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll
 
The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)
Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood
 
Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)
Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente
 
The Substance (MUBI)
Frédérique Arguello
 
5.  Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings
 
Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)       
Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots
 
Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)
Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese
 
Shirley (Netflix)
Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas
 
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes

TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION


6.  *TIE - Best Contemporary Make-Up – TIE*
Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)
Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson
 
Doctor Odyssey (ABC)
Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo
 
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau
 
Grotesquerie (FX)
Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo
 
Hacks (Max)
Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer
 
The Penguin (HBO)
Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman
 
7.   Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman
 
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long
 
Fallout (Amazon)
Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo
 
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)
Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin
 
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster
 
8.   Best Special Make-Up Effects
Evil (Paramount+)
Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend
 
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen
 
Interview with the Vampire - Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)
Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková
 
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks
 
The Penguin (HBO)
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin
 
9.  Best Contemporary Hair Styling             
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner
 
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima
 
Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)
Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green
 
Hacks (Max)
Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe
 
The Penguin (HBO)
Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl
 
10.  Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby
 
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)
Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee
 
Mary & George (STARZ)
Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon
 
My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)
Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding
 
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom
 
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
 
11.  Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Zena Green, Julie Socash, Angela Moos, Alison Gladieux, Glen Alen    
 
Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max)
Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran
 
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivcovic
 
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
Beth Pilgreen, Lauren Killip, Hannah Baxter, Jan Rooney, Desha Hayes
 
The Voice (NBCUniversal)
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel, Kathleen Karridene
 
12.  Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Conan Must Go (Max)
Louise Myler
 
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Julie A. Socash, Angela Moos, Donna Bard, Louis Harriman, Tyson Fountaine
 
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)
Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger, Ruthie Weems, Francisco Cardenas
 
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani
 
13.  Best Special Make-Up Effects
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Julie Socash
 
Night Court (NBC/Peacock)
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Kevin Wasner, Hugo Villasenor
 
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.

14.   Best Contemporary Hair Styling
American Idol (ABC)
Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, LaLisa Turner, Cory Rotenberg, Jerilynn Stephens
 
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon
 
MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) (MTV/Paramount+)
Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon
 
The Upshaws (Netflix)
Cheryl Reid, Yvette Shelton, Brian Banks, Conrad Hilton
 
The Voice (NBCUniversal)
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, LaLisa Turner, Suzette Boozer, Bia Iftikhar
 
15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon
 
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)
Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon
 
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans

DAYTIME TELEVISION, GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW


 16.   Best Make-Up
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)
Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell
 
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)
Tonia Green, Jude Alcala, Tyson Fountaine
 
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Peacock)
Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Monica Boyd Lester, Kim Weber, Louie Zakarian
 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Max)
Sarah Egan, Rachel Roberts
 
The Young and the Restless (CBS / Paramount+)
Stacey Browning, James Elle, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall, Amanda Goldstein
 
17.   Best Hair Styling
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Stephanie Paugh, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes
 
The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)
Daniel Howell, Toni Coburn
 
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)
Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison
 
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Corey Morris, Kerry Joly, Brittany Hartman, Adam Long
 
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING


18.  Best Make-Up
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis
 
Danger Force (Nickelodeon)
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan
 
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields
 
The Really Loud House (Season 2) (Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)
Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton
 
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura
 
19.  *TIE - Best Hair Styling – TIE*
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall
 
Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)
Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard
 
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt
 
The Really Loud House, Season 2 (Nickelodeon)
Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D’Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith
 
The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)
Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera
 
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
20.  Best Make-Up
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (YouTube)
Melissa Rogers, Levi Vieira
 
OLIPOP Ridge Rush – “Alien” (YouTube)
Ally McGillicuddy, Bianca Appice, Dave Snyder
 
Secret - “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)
Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice
 
”Taste” - Sabrina Carpenter (YouTube)
Chloe Sens, Lawrence Mercado, Josh Foster
 
“Time” - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)
 Valli O’Reilly, Kris Evans, Nick Fischer, Kabuki, Donald Mowat
 
21. Best Hair Styling
Doritos - “Dinamitas” SUPER BOWL 2024
Katy McClintock, Fernando Santaella Navarro

Homes.com - “Salon”   
Dominie Till, Fernando Navarro, Miles Jeffries
 
Loewe - “Decades of Confusion”
Michelle Ceglia, Rob Pickens, Rheanne White, Madeline LeCuyer

Secret - “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)
Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt
 
“Time” - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)
 Larry Dean, Dean McDaniel, Bonnie Subnick, Jessie McCollum

LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)


22.  California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling
La Traviata (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nicole Rodrigues
 
Madame Butterfly (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett
 
Romeo and Juliet (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nathalie Eidt
 
Ruddigore or, The Bruja’s Curse
Vanessa Blanchard Lee, Mwajuma “Naki” Mugambi, David Searle, Raegina Joyner
 
Turandot (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Kelso Millett, Nathalie Eidt
 
23. Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling
& Juliet (Broadway)
J. Jared Janas, Anthony Lauro, Sara Donovan, Ni’Kia McDaniel
 
Cabaret  (Broadway)   
Jamie Amadio, Brian Strumwasser, Erick Miralles, Antoinette Massiah
 
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (London)
Sam Cox, Guy Common
 
Chicago - The Musical (Broadway)   
Barry Enst
 
The Great Gatsby (Broadway)
Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith
 
As previously announced, Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Artisan honoree will be announced shortly.
 
Returning as producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to MUAHSAwardsSupport@IngleDodd.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.

The 12th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: L’Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty; Premier Level: Ardell; Gold Level: Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: Codex Labs™, GHD, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors - VIP: L’Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Cinema Secrets, Codex Labs™, Jane Iredale, Kizo Labs,  Le Mieux Skin Care, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors - Regular: Olaplex, RCMA Makeup, Le Mieux Skin Care, Kizo Labs; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

ABOUT LOCAL 706

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 of make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org. Follow @Local706 on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the event at TikTok"X" (formerly Twitter)Instagram, and Threads.




