THE GREAT GATSBY, WICKED Movie, & More Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 12th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater, including Broadway and international productions. The announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:



1. Best Contemporary Make-Up

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall



Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet



It Ends with Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)

Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata



Smile 2 (Paramount)

Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney



The Substance (MUBI)

Stéphanie Guillon



2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings



Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne



Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil



Maxxine (A24)

Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto



Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic



3. Best Special Make-Up Effects

A Different Man (A24)

Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado



Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard



Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer



The Deliverance (Netflix)

Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty



The Substance (MUBI)

Pierre-Olivier Persin



4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews



It Ends with Us (Sony)

Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll



The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood



Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)

Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente



The Substance (MUBI)

Frédérique Arguello



5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings



Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)

Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots



Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)

Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese



Shirley (Netflix)

Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas



Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes



TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION



6. *TIE - Best Contemporary Make-Up – TIE*

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)

Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson



Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo



Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau



Grotesquerie (FX)

Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo



Hacks (Max)

Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer



The Penguin (HBO)

Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman



7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman



Bridgerton (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long



Fallout (Amazon)

Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo



Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin



Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster



8. Best Special Make-Up Effects

Evil (Paramount+)

Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend



House of the Dragon (HBO)

Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen



Interview with the Vampire - Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)

Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks



The Penguin (HBO)

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin



9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner



Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima



Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)

Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green



Hacks (Max)

Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe



The Penguin (HBO)

Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl



10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby



Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee



Mary & George (STARZ)

Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon



My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)

Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding



Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES



11. Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Zena Green, Julie Socash, Angela Moos, Alison Gladieux, Glen Alen



Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max)

Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran



Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivcovic



So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Beth Pilgreen, Lauren Killip, Hannah Baxter, Jan Rooney, Desha Hayes



The Voice (NBCUniversal)

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel, Kathleen Karridene



12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Conan Must Go (Max)

Louise Myler



Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Julie A. Socash, Angela Moos, Donna Bard, Louis Harriman, Tyson Fountaine



MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)

Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger, Ruthie Weems, Francisco Cardenas



Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani



13. Best Special Make-Up Effects

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Julie Socash



Night Court (NBC/Peacock)

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Kevin Wasner, Hugo Villasenor



Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.



14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

American Idol (ABC)

Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, LaLisa Turner, Cory Rotenberg, Jerilynn Stephens



Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon



MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) (MTV/Paramount+)

Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon



The Upshaws (Netflix)

Cheryl Reid, Yvette Shelton, Brian Banks, Conrad Hilton



The Voice (NBCUniversal)

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, LaLisa Turner, Suzette Boozer, Bia Iftikhar



15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon



MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)

Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon



Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans



DAYTIME TELEVISION, GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW



16. Best Make-Up

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell



John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)

Tonia Green, Jude Alcala, Tyson Fountaine



The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Peacock)

Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Monica Boyd Lester, Kim Weber, Louie Zakarian



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Max)

Sarah Egan, Rachel Roberts



The Young and the Restless (CBS / Paramount+)

Stacey Browning, James Elle, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall, Amanda Goldstein



17. Best Hair Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Stephanie Paugh, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes



The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

Daniel Howell, Toni Coburn



The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison



The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Corey Morris, Kerry Joly, Brittany Hartman, Adam Long



The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana



CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING



18. Best Make-Up

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis



Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan



Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields



The Really Loud House (Season 2) (Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)

Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton



Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura



19. *TIE - Best Hair Styling – TIE*

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall



Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)

Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard



Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt



The Really Loud House, Season 2 (Nickelodeon)

Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D’Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith



The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)

Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera



Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp



COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

20. Best Make-Up

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (YouTube)

Melissa Rogers, Levi Vieira



OLIPOP Ridge Rush – “Alien” (YouTube)

Ally McGillicuddy, Bianca Appice, Dave Snyder



Secret - “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)

Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice



”Taste” - Sabrina Carpenter (YouTube)

Chloe Sens, Lawrence Mercado, Josh Foster



“Time” - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)

Valli O’Reilly, Kris Evans, Nick Fischer, Kabuki, Donald Mowat



21. Best Hair Styling

Doritos - “Dinamitas” SUPER BOWL 2024

Katy McClintock, Fernando Santaella Navarro



Homes.com - “Salon”

Dominie Till, Fernando Navarro, Miles Jeffries



Loewe - “Decades of Confusion”

Michelle Ceglia, Rob Pickens, Rheanne White, Madeline LeCuyer



Secret - “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)

Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt



“Time” - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)

Larry Dean, Dean McDaniel, Bonnie Subnick, Jessie McCollum



LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)



22. California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

La Traviata (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nicole Rodrigues



Madame Butterfly (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett



Romeo and Juliet (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nathalie Eidt



Ruddigore or, The Bruja’s Curse

Vanessa Blanchard Lee, Mwajuma “Naki” Mugambi, David Searle, Raegina Joyner



Turandot (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Kelso Millett, Nathalie Eidt



23. Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

& Juliet (Broadway)

J. Jared Janas, Anthony Lauro, Sara Donovan, Ni’Kia McDaniel



Cabaret (Broadway)

Jamie Amadio, Brian Strumwasser, Erick Miralles, Antoinette Massiah



Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (London)

Sam Cox, Guy Common



Chicago - The Musical (Broadway)

Barry Enst



The Great Gatsby (Broadway)

Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith



As previously announced, Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Artisan honoree will be announced shortly.



Returning as producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to MUAHSAwardsSupport@IngleDodd.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.



The 12th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: L’Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty; Premier Level: Ardell; Gold Level: Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: Codex Labs™, GHD, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors - VIP: L’Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Cinema Secrets, Codex Labs™, Jane Iredale, Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors - Regular: Olaplex, RCMA Makeup, Le Mieux Skin Care, Kizo Labs; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

ABOUT LOCAL 706

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 of make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org. Follow @Local706 on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the event at TikTok, "X" (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Threads.