THE GREAT GATSBY, WICKED Movie, & More Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 12th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.
The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater, including Broadway and international productions. The announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:
1. Best Contemporary Make-Up
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall
Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet
It Ends with Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)
Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata
Smile 2 (Paramount)
Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney
The Substance (MUBI)
Stéphanie Guillon
2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)
Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne
Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil
Maxxine (A24)
Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic
3. Best Special Make-Up Effects
A Different Man (A24)
Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)
Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty
The Substance (MUBI)
Pierre-Olivier Persin
4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews
It Ends with Us (Sony)
Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll
The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)
Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood
Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)
Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente
The Substance (MUBI)
Frédérique Arguello
5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings
Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)
Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots
Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)
Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese
Shirley (Netflix)
Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes
TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
6. *TIE - Best Contemporary Make-Up – TIE*
Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)
Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson
Doctor Odyssey (ABC)
Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau
Grotesquerie (FX)
Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo
Hacks (Max)
Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer
The Penguin (HBO)
Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman
7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long
Fallout (Amazon)
Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)
Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster
8. Best Special Make-Up Effects
Evil (Paramount+)
Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen
Interview with the Vampire - Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)
Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks
The Penguin (HBO)
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin
9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima
Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)
Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green
Hacks (Max)
Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe
The Penguin (HBO)
Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl
10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)
Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee
Mary & George (STARZ)
Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon
My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)
Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
11. Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Zena Green, Julie Socash, Angela Moos, Alison Gladieux, Glen Alen
Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max)
Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivcovic
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
Beth Pilgreen, Lauren Killip, Hannah Baxter, Jan Rooney, Desha Hayes
The Voice (NBCUniversal)
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel, Kathleen Karridene
12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Conan Must Go (Max)
Louise Myler
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Julie A. Socash, Angela Moos, Donna Bard, Louis Harriman, Tyson Fountaine
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)
Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger, Ruthie Weems, Francisco Cardenas
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani
13. Best Special Make-Up Effects
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Julie Socash
Night Court (NBC/Peacock)
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Kevin Wasner, Hugo Villasenor
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.
14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
American Idol (ABC)
Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, LaLisa Turner, Cory Rotenberg, Jerilynn Stephens
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon
MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) (MTV/Paramount+)
Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon
The Upshaws (Netflix)
Cheryl Reid, Yvette Shelton, Brian Banks, Conrad Hilton
The Voice (NBCUniversal)
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, LaLisa Turner, Suzette Boozer, Bia Iftikhar
15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)
Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon
Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans
DAYTIME TELEVISION, GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW
16. Best Make-Up
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)
Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)
Tonia Green, Jude Alcala, Tyson Fountaine
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Peacock)
Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Monica Boyd Lester, Kim Weber, Louie Zakarian
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Max)
Sarah Egan, Rachel Roberts
The Young and the Restless (CBS / Paramount+)
Stacey Browning, James Elle, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall, Amanda Goldstein
17. Best Hair Styling
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Stephanie Paugh, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes
The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)
Daniel Howell, Toni Coburn
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)
Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Corey Morris, Kerry Joly, Brittany Hartman, Adam Long
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
18. Best Make-Up
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis
Danger Force (Nickelodeon)
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields
The Really Loud House (Season 2) (Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)
Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura
19. *TIE - Best Hair Styling – TIE*
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall
Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)
Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt
The Really Loud House, Season 2 (Nickelodeon)
Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D’Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith
The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)
Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp
COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
20. Best Make-Up
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (YouTube)
Melissa Rogers, Levi Vieira
OLIPOP Ridge Rush – “Alien” (YouTube)
Ally McGillicuddy, Bianca Appice, Dave Snyder
Secret - “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)
Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice
”Taste” - Sabrina Carpenter (YouTube)
Chloe Sens, Lawrence Mercado, Josh Foster
“Time” - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)
Valli O’Reilly, Kris Evans, Nick Fischer, Kabuki, Donald Mowat
21. Best Hair Styling
Doritos - “Dinamitas” SUPER BOWL 2024
Katy McClintock, Fernando Santaella Navarro
Homes.com - “Salon”
Dominie Till, Fernando Navarro, Miles Jeffries
Loewe - “Decades of Confusion”
Michelle Ceglia, Rob Pickens, Rheanne White, Madeline LeCuyer
Secret - “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)
Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt
“Time” - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)
Larry Dean, Dean McDaniel, Bonnie Subnick, Jessie McCollum
LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
22. California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling
La Traviata (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nicole Rodrigues
Madame Butterfly (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett
Romeo and Juliet (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nathalie Eidt
Ruddigore or, The Bruja’s Curse
Vanessa Blanchard Lee, Mwajuma “Naki” Mugambi, David Searle, Raegina Joyner
Turandot (LA Opera)
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Kelso Millett, Nathalie Eidt
23. Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling
& Juliet (Broadway)
J. Jared Janas, Anthony Lauro, Sara Donovan, Ni’Kia McDaniel
Cabaret (Broadway)
Jamie Amadio, Brian Strumwasser, Erick Miralles, Antoinette Massiah
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (London)
Sam Cox, Guy Common
Chicago - The Musical (Broadway)
Barry Enst
The Great Gatsby (Broadway)
Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith
As previously announced, Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Artisan honoree will be announced shortly.
Returning as producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to MUAHSAwardsSupport@IngleDodd.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.
The 12th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: L’Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty; Premier Level: Ardell; Gold Level: Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: Codex Labs™, GHD, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors - VIP: L’Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Cinema Secrets, Codex Labs™, Jane Iredale, Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors - Regular: Olaplex, RCMA Makeup, Le Mieux Skin Care, Kizo Labs; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 of make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org. Follow @Local706 on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the event at TikTok, "X" (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Threads.
