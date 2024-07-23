THE GREAT GATSBY, THE NOTEBOOK & More Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kids' Night on Broadway will return this summer in New York City on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, with a selection of 19 Broadway shows available. Kids’ Night on Broadway is a Broadway League program where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date. To learn more and be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign-up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Minimum age of 13 years to join the free Fan Club.)



​"Kids' Night on Broadway is back this summer creating a wonderful occasion for children, teens, and families to experience a night out in New York City and enjoy a Broadway show. Featuring a variety of 19 extraordinary shows, Kids’ Night on Broadway creates an opportunity to introduce younger audiences to live theatre and cultivate their interest and enjoyment of the arts from an early age," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League.



Participating shows include:



Aladdin

& Juliet

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

*The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

The Lion King

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Notebook

Once Upon a Mattress

The Outsiders

SIX

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Wicked



*The performance date for The Great Gatsby will take place on Wednesday, August 21st.

(Please note that participating shows are subject to change.)



Kids’ Night on Broadway is celebrated with in-theatre special activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Also, select restaurants will be offering exclusive discounts. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can let the world know with “My First Broadway Show” stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to remember one’s first Broadway experience as guests can place them on their show’s Playbill as a keepsake or don them for fun.



All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional ‘free’ tickets are added to orders.

Joining The Broadway Fan Club is free of charge and offers members the opportunity to stay up-to-date with Broadway's current and future happenings. Members will receive occasional Broadway show discount ticket offers, monthly Broadway newsletters, and information about programs such as Kids' Night on Broadway, all from The Broadway League, the official trade association for the Broadway industry. One must be age 13 or up to join the free Fan Club.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.

Kids’ Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times. Since 1996, more than 200,000 kids and teens have attended Broadway shows.